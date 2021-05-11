Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $235.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.63.

NYSE ITW opened at $239.06 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

