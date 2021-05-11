Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 15 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,080.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 688.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,143.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

