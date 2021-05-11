Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NWLI stock opened at $239.50 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.21 and a 52 week high of $258.14. The company has a market cap of $870.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.82.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

