Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Seneca Foods worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.