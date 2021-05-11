Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $114,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 116,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.