Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $111,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

MTCH stock opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -214.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

