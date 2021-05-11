Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 328,132 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Tyson Foods worth $107,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

