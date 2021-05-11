International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $97,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Paper by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.