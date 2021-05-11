agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGL. Bank of America initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

