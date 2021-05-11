DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $2.33 Million in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

LOPE stock opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

