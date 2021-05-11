DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

