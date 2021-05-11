Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Dennis Karl Huang Sells 363 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,626,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

