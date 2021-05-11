Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Dennis Karl Huang Sells 363 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RARE stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,626,000.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
