Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after buying an additional 877,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after buying an additional 207,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.