Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kraton were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,422,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 307,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,597,000 after buying an additional 273,717 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE KRA opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.