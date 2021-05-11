Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

