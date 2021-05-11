Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.07. Ladder Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LADR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 2.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,352,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

