100,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth $707,000.

OTCMKTS SCOBU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

