100,000 Shares in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

NASDAQ:EBACU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

