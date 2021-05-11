Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 674 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,987. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

