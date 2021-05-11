Comerica Bank Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,225 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

