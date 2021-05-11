Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $82,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

