Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Shares of FRC opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

