Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

