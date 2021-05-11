SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.