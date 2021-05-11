Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 8,137.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLI opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

