Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $270.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.68%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

