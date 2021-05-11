Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,860 shares of company stock valued at $47,879,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

