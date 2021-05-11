Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.