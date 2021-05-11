Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Medpace posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Medpace stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52 week low of $78.46 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,953,942 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

