Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average is $134.70. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

