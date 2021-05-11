Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $359,000 in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Veracyte by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

