Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 146.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

