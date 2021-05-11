Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Metromile’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MILE opened at $7.83 on Monday. Metromile has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Metromile during the first quarter worth $13,709,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Metromile during the first quarter worth $215,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Metromile during the first quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Metromile during the first quarter worth $193,000.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

