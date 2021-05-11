Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $183.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.55. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 427,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

