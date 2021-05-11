SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 853.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

MDY stock opened at $498.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

