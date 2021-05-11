NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.07 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 184.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 44,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $4,329,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,303,208 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.93 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

