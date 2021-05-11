NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 59,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock worth $3,505,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

