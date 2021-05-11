NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Workiva by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 245.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Workiva by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

