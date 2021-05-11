Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is focused on augmenting its online business amid the pandemic. Notably, Sally Beauty’s global e-commerce sales surged 56% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of strategic acquisitions. However, Sally Beauty is battling with escalated SG&A expenses. The company’s SG&A expenses, including COVID-19 related net costs, increased $7.8 million in the quarter. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that for the second half of 2021, it expects SG&A dollars to increase year over year.”

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $386,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 61.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.