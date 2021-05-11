Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLAPF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Glanbia stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

