NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.40 Million in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard stock opened at $3,787.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,212.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,624.50 and a 52-week high of $3,945.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

