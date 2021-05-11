NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $9,107,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,523,872 shares of company stock valued at $56,806,062 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

