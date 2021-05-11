NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

