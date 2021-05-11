JustInvest LLC Buys New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $165.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,919,343. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.