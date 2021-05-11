Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Insulet (PODD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD):

5/7/2021 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $296.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Insulet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

5/6/2021 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

4/1/2021 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

3/25/2021 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Insulet by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,543.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,664 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

