JustInvest LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $84,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,608. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

