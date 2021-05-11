Noble Financial Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESEA. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $19.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 million, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

