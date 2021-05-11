Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $13,785,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.