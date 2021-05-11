Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $610.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

