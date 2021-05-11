CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

CLSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

Shares of CLSK opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $549.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

